Wind warnings issued for much of southwestern Alberta

Hold onto your toques!

Environment Canada has issued several wind warnings for much of southwestern Alberta.

Strong, damaging winds gusting upwards of 120 km/h will continue throughout Saturday, though the agency said the wind should die down by the evening.

Regions affected include Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes Nat. Park, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

According to a news release, high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Environment Canada said to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

