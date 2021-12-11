Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wind warnings issued for much of southwestern Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 3:33 pm
windy intersection in winter on Highway 2A View image in full screen
File: A windy intersection on Highway 2A. Global News

Hold onto your toques!

Environment Canada has issued several wind warnings for much of southwestern Alberta.

Strong, damaging winds gusting upwards of 120 km/h will continue throughout Saturday, though the agency said the wind should die down by the evening.

Read more: Ferocious winds hit southern Alberta, leading to hundreds of power outages in Lethbridge

Regions affected include Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes Nat. Park, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Trending Stories

According to a news release, high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Environment Canada said to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagsouthern alberta tagWind Warning tagWindy tagWind damage tagAlberta wind tagLethbridge wind tag120km/h tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers