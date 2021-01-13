Ferocious winds hit southern Alberta, leading to hundreds of power outages in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Extreme winds wreaked havoc all over southern Alberta on Wednesday as a wind warning was in full effect. The windy weather started in the early morning hours and carried into the rest of the day.

Hundreds of Lethbridge residents experienced power outages.

There were also downed trees, damage to several buildings and debris flying around the region.

“I see there’s a lot of shingles ripped off, I went for a walk — a short walk to take those pictures — and then coming back, I had to walk right into the west wind and it was brutal,” said Brent Kunz, a Taber resident.

“It almost feels apocalyptic.” Tweet This

Kunz added that despite living in a windy region, the weather conditions he and his family experienced on Wednesday were unlike anything they’re accustomed to seeing.

NOTICE: Due to extreme winds, all waste collection today is cancelled and rescheduled for pickup tomorrow. Please bring your bins indoors or to a protected area to prevent litter. pic.twitter.com/GbncrWKXDx — Town of Coaldale (@CoaldaleAB) January 13, 2021

People took to social media to share photos of the damage.

Some of the damage around Taber from this mornings wind. Way more trees down around town and garbage bins have disappeared. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/odt81O0xNn — Chaser Greg (@ChaserGreg) January 13, 2021

One resident in Taber was even able to capture a video of her neighbour’s roof being blown off by the aggressive wind.

A Taber women captures the moment her neighbour’s roof blew off during severe windy weather conditions on Wednesday. Dorothy Hart

As of early Monday afternoon, 311 Lethbridge reported it had received:

20 calls of downed trees or major tree breaks

Seven calls related to waste and recycling bins being blown away by the wind

565 calls of power outages

Several traffic lights at intersections and streets lights also lost power.

With the power outage and extreme weather in #yql this morning, several traffic lights are reported out across the city. Please remember to treat these as 4-way stops and drive with extra caution. pic.twitter.com/FtmKbhc0m7 — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) January 13, 2021

Schools across the city let students out early due to the outages, while city crews worked quickly to restore power.

Please see the @LethSchDivision website for info on evacuations brought about by this morning’s power outage: https://t.co/TQ8KVUNaNU — LethbridgeSchoolDivision (@LethSchDivision) January 13, 2021

The city says it’s a good reminder to be ready for unexpected situations.

“Today’s a perfect example of why we really try to encourage individual preparedness in our community,” said Luke Palmer, manger of emergency preparedness with the City of Lethbridge.

“Really, [what] we’ve seen today where a vast majority of the city experienced some level of power outages, whether they were short-term or long-term, but while those crews on working on that, it’s really important that you have the necessities to take care of yourself as well as your family,” Palmer added.

He goes on to say things like flashlights, candles, food, and warm blankets are essential items people should have in their emergency kit.

Palmer adds the kit should be able to get people through at least 72 hours.