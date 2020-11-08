Blizzard conditions create hazardous roads in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists were cautioned to stay off roads in southern Alberta Sunday unless absolutely necessary due to extreme blizzard conditions.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, AMA Road Reports was reporting primary highways around Lethbridge and Medicine Hat were completely or partially covered with snow or ice.

Area hwys are also reported as covered ice w/ poor visibility in drifting snow. Avoid travelling until conditions improve. #ABRoads #ABStorm #MedHat https://t.co/osWYELLrkz — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2020

Hwy41 & Hwy9 in the Oyen area are CLOSED due to deteriorating travel conditions. (3:56pm) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/oIJjmIXg9S — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 8, 2020

Environment Canada continued with a winter storm warning for much of southern Alberta including the city of Lethbridge.

According to the agency, snowfall would continue until Monday morning and accumulation would be up to 40 cm, with higher amounts over terrain in the Crowsnest Pass region and near the Cypress Hills.

Strong winds with gusts would reach as high as 80 km/h creating sudden whiteout conditions Sunday evening for regions south of Red Deer and east of Highway 2, Environment Canada said.

Motorists posted photos on social media of the treacherous conditions.

Highway 3 by Coalhurst. Photo credit TNT Towing Lethbridge. No travel advised unless absolutely necessary. #yql #blizzard #abstorm pic.twitter.com/1K1cx12vbD — Tina Karst (@TinaKarst) November 9, 2020

Waist deep snow drifts near Cardston AB pic taken by Scott Taylor #abstorm pic.twitter.com/DVnsFLK8Eb — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) November 8, 2020

Fire and rescue is here!! Helping us get to safety! Thank god for their service, still zero visibility currently. Hoping we get home safe! Please everyone be careful. #abstorm #weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/2T7dRsqBno — Arwenlethena (@Arwenlethena_) November 8, 2020 Update: Avoid travel in the Cardston region due to near-zero visibility, snow-covered roads and drifting snow. Snow plows are active in the area, working to improve conditions. Delay travel until conditions improve. (12:51pm) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yql https://t.co/EGKuO3VLex pic.twitter.com/MyWfns7rhd — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 8, 2020

The City of Lethbridge tweeted that school buses would not run, transit service would be reduced to one hour and Access-A-Ride would be operating for essential travel only on Monday.

The University of Lethbridge released a statement that it would be closing its city campus Monday as a result of Sunday’s extreme weather.

“While this closure will impact some students who may have planned to be on campus, this decision should have minimal impact on classes considering this closure occurs during the fall reading week break,” the university statement read.