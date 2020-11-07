Southern Alberta under wind and winter storm warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the City of Calgary Saturday afternoon as many other areas of southern Alberta were under a winter storm warning.

The agency said wind gusts up to 90 km/h were possible for Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning in Calgary.

Loose objects could be tossed by wind and cause injury or damage, according to Environment Canada. The agency also warned of reduced visibility caused by wind gusts and falling snow.

Blowing snow in Airdrie tonight 554pm.

Nothing like what’s being seen in Edmonton right now and expected across the rest of the Prairies later. #abstorm @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/nQdUpefS7P — Chris Ratzlaff 🇨🇦🌾🗻💫 (@ratzlaff) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the majority of the rest of southern Alberta was under a winter storm warning as of early Saturday afternoon, including the City of Lethbridge.

Environment Canada said snow would spread northeast from Pincher Creek to Medicine Hat Saturday evening into Sunday.

“The total snowfall accumulation would range between 20 and 40 cm, with locally higher amounts over higher terrain in the Crowsnest Pass region and near the Cypress Hill,” the warning read.

I’m not even in or near the bullseye for this storm system. Not one to take lightly. #abstorm @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/ufRn3vaWHU — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) November 7, 2020

Strong wind gusts between 60 km/h and 80 km/h were also expected which could cause “sudden whiteout conditions” Saturday evening into Sunday for areas south of Red Deer and near the QE2.

Residents are recommended to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Environment Canada said winds will diminish by Sunday afternoon and heavy snow is expected to taper off by Monday morning.