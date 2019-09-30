Southern Alberta snow storm hammers rural areas
Farmers and ranchers across southern Alberta are dealing with a heavy blanket of snow that’s nearly as high as the horses in some places.
Rocking Heart Ranch is located next to Waterton Lakes National Park, and shared a video Monday that shows massive piles of snow covering the fields.
The Mountain View area was also hit hard. Brandon Gibb from R&B Gibb Farms LTD shared photos of the deep snow he had to venture through in the area to feed and check his cows.
I think it was the right call to bring the @JohnDeere up to feed cows this morning😄 3' on the flats😬 cows are doing just fine now they have some feed. #ranchlife #alberta #abweather #abstorm #Snowtember #snow #cowchow #cows #albertabeef pic.twitter.com/vlQEWC2QPD
— carbon relocation expert (@rbgibbfarms) September 30, 2019
Wildlife also struggled to get around in the deep snow. Jalae Steed captured photos of a moose near Police Lake. The large animal pushing snow with its chest as it made its way through the trees.
Highway travel was also a mess over the weekend and into Monday. The Barons and District Fire Department advised against travel and said about 30 cars were stuck at one time, including a broken down snow plow and a semi.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.