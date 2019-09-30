Southern Alberta snow storm hammers rural areas

Farmers and ranchers across southern Alberta are dealing with a heavy blanket of snow that’s nearly as high as the horses in some places.

Rocking Heart Ranch is located next to Waterton Lakes National Park, and shared a video Monday that shows massive piles of snow covering the fields.

The Mountain View area was also hit hard. Brandon Gibb from R&B Gibb Farms LTD shared photos of the deep snow he had to venture through in the area to feed and check his cows.

Wildlife also struggled to get around in the deep snow. Jalae Steed captured photos of a moose near Police Lake. The large animal pushing snow with its chest as it made its way through the trees.

Highway travel was also a mess over the weekend and into Monday. The Barons and District Fire Department advised against travel and said about 30 cars were stuck at one time, including a broken down snow plow and a semi.