Winter storm, snowfall warnings issues for parts of southwestern Alberta

Albertans are being warned as much as 70 centimetres of snow could fall this coming weekend after Environment Canada issued several snowfall and winter storm warnings on Friday afternoon.

Snowfall warnings were issued for:

Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River

Winter storm warnings were issued for:

Cardston – Fort McLeod – Magrath

Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park

Kananaskis – Canmore

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

According to the warnings, “snowfall is expected to intensify over southwestern Alberta [overnight].”

“Most regions will see significant amounts of snowfall. Total accumulations will approach 40 to 50 cm by Monday morning with some localities reaching 70 cm,” Environment Canada said.

“The snowfall will taper off during the day Monday when the snow moves into Saskatchewan.”

The weather agency said residents in the areas should be prepared for potential power outages due to wet, heavy snow.

It also advised travel will be difficult as the snow is expected to accumulate quickly.

“Road closures are possible. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

Officials recommended postponing non-essential travel and to “prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Nearly the entire province was under some kind of weather statement as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, including frost advisories and special weather statements.

They're baaack. Frost advisories for much of Alberta incl Edmonton. As well winter storm warnings are up for the SW w/ 40-50cm; some areas up to 70cm by Mon. Other parts of south AB are under a snowfall warning w/ 20-30cm by Mon. Brace yourself. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/DuUubPu5s0 — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) September 27, 2019

People are also encouraged to come up with an emergency plan and get an emergency kit that contains food, water, medicine, a first-aid kit and flashlight.

