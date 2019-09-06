Prolonged rain expected to put a halt to harvest across the Prairies

A series of low-pressure systems are expected to develop over the next several days, pushing constant, widespread rain across the Prairies and putting halt to harvest.

According to the most recent Alberta Crop Report, harvest is only eight per cent complete, which is behind the five-year average of 14 per cent and a couple of points behind this time last year. Harvest hasn’t started yet in the northeast or northwest because of major crops not being ready or too wet.

Persistent rainfall in the forecast will push progress father back for farmers with 25-50 millimetres possible across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba into next week.

Embedded thunderstorms and heavier localized rainfall could boost totals closer to 70 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

A wet start to next week for much of Alberta, with much of the rainfall amounts in the graphic below falling, in Alberta, by Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will be locally heavier in thunderstorms and over the foothills. Forecasts here: https://t.co/s6OWGjcBZ7 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/sV4robjya1 — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) September 6, 2019

The first low-pressure system will develop over central Alberta on Saturday, bringing rain to northern and central Alberta.

Upslope flow will increase the risk of thunderstorms in the northern foothills throughout the weekend.

Another low-pressure system is expected to develop over Montana on Monday and will push rainfall into the southern Prairies.

The Montana low will impact southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba early Monday, then moisture will wrap back around to Alberta as it rotates counterclockwise.

Once again, upslope flow could initiate thunderstorm activity and heavier rainfall amounts in the southern foothills throughout next week.

The bulk of the moisture for Alberta is expected on Monday however lighter rain is forecast to persist until Wednesday, as the slow-moving Montana low weakens and tracks northeast.

The guidelines for rainfall warnings to be issued in the Prairies is 50 millimetres or more within 24 hours or 75 millimetres or more within 48 hours and Environment Canada said it doesn’t expect that criteria to be reached.

This rainfall event is forecast to stretch into late next week and because of the longevity, weather models will be closely monitored and conditions may change.

