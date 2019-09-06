Weather
September 6, 2019 6:02 pm
Updated: September 6, 2019 6:20 pm

Prolonged rain expected to put a halt to harvest across the Prairies

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH (July 19): For Alberta farmers, this growing season has been a tale of two extremes - from too much rainfall to a continuing drought - and it's impacting crop development. Tom Vernon reports.

A A

A series of low-pressure systems are expected to develop over the next several days, pushing constant, widespread rain across the Prairies and putting halt to harvest.

According to the most recent Alberta Crop Report, harvest is only eight per cent complete, which is behind the five-year average of 14 per cent and a couple of points behind this time last year. Harvest hasn’t  started yet in the northeast or northwest because of major crops not being ready or too wet.

Harvest has kicked off at a slower pace in Alberta and looming rain could push progress further back.

AF/AFSC Crop Reporting Survey

Persistent rainfall in the forecast will push progress father back for farmers with 25-50 millimetres possible across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba into next week.

Embedded thunderstorms and heavier localized rainfall could boost totals closer to 70 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: 2019 harvest underway in Alberta

The first low-pressure system will develop over central Alberta on Saturday, bringing rain to northern and central Alberta.

Upslope flow will increase the risk of thunderstorms in the northern foothills throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Edmonton-area farmers unable to harvest crops due to heavy rainfall, unlikely to get second cut

RPM North America 4km Model/WSI

Another low-pressure system is expected to develop over Montana on Monday and will push rainfall into the southern Prairies.

The Montana low will impact southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba early Monday, then moisture will wrap back around to Alberta as it rotates counterclockwise.

READ MORE: Harvest in Saskatchewan impacted by cool and wet weather

GFS Global 100km Model/WSI

Once again, upslope flow could initiate thunderstorm activity and heavier rainfall amounts in the southern foothills throughout next week.

The bulk of the moisture for Alberta is expected on Monday however lighter rain is forecast to persist until Wednesday, as the slow-moving Montana low weakens and tracks northeast.

Note: this is one forecast model showing how much rain could fall by next week Thursday. Weather models are subject to change, stay updated by checking your local forecast.

GFS Global 100km Model/WSI

Story continues below

The guidelines for rainfall warnings to be issued in the Prairies is 50 millimetres or more within 24 hours or 75 millimetres or more within 48 hours and Environment Canada said it doesn’t expect that criteria to be reached.

This rainfall event is forecast to stretch into late next week and because of the longevity, weather models will be closely monitored and conditions may change.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta harvest
Alberta harvest delayed
Alberta weather
Manitoba harvest delayed
Praiaie harvest rain
Prairie harvest
Prairie harvest delayed
prairie rain
Prairie weather
Rain delays Prairie harvest
rain harvest
Saskatchewan harvest delayed
wet harvest
wet weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.