At least 2 dead, dozens trapped as several tornadoes tear through central U.S.

Multiple tornadoes ripped through the central U.S. Friday night, leading to at least two deaths and trapping dozens more inside damaged buildings in several states, according to local reports.

The National Weather Service issued a slew of tornado warnings for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois. The agency’s Storm Prediction Center had warned earlier Friday at least 17 million people were at risk of severe weather, including tornadoes, as a system sweeps through the region overnight.

In Arkansas, two people were killed and five more seriously injured after a tornado damaged the Monette Manor Nursing Home in the small city of Monette. At least 20 others were trapped inside the building, which houses 86 beds, officials told local media.

Staff at that news station, Region 8 News in nearby Jonesboro, Ark., were soon forced to seek shelter as the storm hit nearby.

We’re having to take shelter at @Region8News. First time ever for me at the tv station. @arwx #tornadocoverage pic.twitter.com/aOHSUt18Ns — Diana Davis (@davis_diana) December 11, 2021

1/2:This is the damage at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette after a violent and dangerous tornado. We’re being told this is a “mass casualty event”. The threat is still not over. Stay tuned to @Region8News. We will stay on the air as long as we need. #arwx pic.twitter.com/wCyPgt2nO6 — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) December 11, 2021

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

Over in Trumann, Ark. — just south of Jonesboro — initial reports said a nursing home and the local fire department had been damaged. There was no word on any casualties.

In Edwardsville, Ill., just outside St. Louis, multiple people were reported trapped inside an Amazon distribution centre whose roof had partially collapsed. One official told KTVI-TV that up to 100 people were believed to be in the building, working the night shift, at the time of the collapse.

Winds of up to 70 mph were reported in parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri. At least three St. Charles County residents were hospitalized and several homes in the area near Augusta, Mo., were damaged.

There were also reports of damaged structures and several injuries in Samburg, which sits in the top northwest corner of Tennessee. The fire station there was reportedly among the buildings damaged.

#BREAKING: Multiple first responders and crews now on scene in Edwardsville, Illinois, where workers are trapped, some feared dead, after possible tornado hit an @amazon warehouse, leading to a partial roof collapse. pic.twitter.com/KNnevIyPvN — Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 (@PrestonTVNews) December 11, 2021

The National Weather Service had issued a “level four” risk for severe weather for Friday night into Saturday morning — one level below the maximum rating.

A level four warning suggests a few tornadoes, strong wind and isolated incidences of severe hail.

More to come…