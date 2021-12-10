Menu

Features

Calgary family sells homemade reindeer ornaments to support homeless

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 7:23 pm
Click to play video: '‘Compassion in action’: family sells homemade reindeer to support homeless Calgarians' ‘Compassion in action’: family sells homemade reindeer to support homeless Calgarians
WATCH: Helping the city’s less fortunate during the holidays is a tradition for a lot of Calgarians. And as Gil Tucker shows us, for one family, what started as a small project has grown into a real community effort.

Helping the city’s less fortunate during the holiday season is a tradition for a lot of Calgarians. And for one family, what started as a small project has grown into a real community effort.

Al Williams and his 13-year-old son Kerry started making and selling wooden reindeer in 2018.

Calling the project “Reindeer for a Reason,” Kerry wanted to sell the yard ornaments as a way of raising money to help those battling homelessness.

Read more: Month of Giving: Magic of Christmas spreads Christmas cheer despite COVID-19 restrictions

“They’re going to be struggling through the winter if they’ve got no place to sleep,” Kerry said. “It’s really sad.”

The Williamses made and sold 11 reindeer that first year. This Christmas, the herd has grown to 100.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Christmas charity brings ‘nice little boost’ for struggling families' Calgary Christmas charity brings ‘nice little boost’ for struggling families
Calgary Christmas charity brings ‘nice little boost’ for struggling families – Nov 29, 2021

“Traditionally, it’s been us doing it, up until last year, but this year we’ve really had a lot of help,” Al Williams said. “The Kerby (seniors) Centre cut out the ears, friends of ours cut out the antlers and the tails, and then the kids from the community have come and decorated the reindeer.”

Read more: Month of Giving: Kerby Centre keeping food on the table for vulnerable seniors this holiday season

Both father and son are grateful for the help.

“The community comes together,” Kerry said. “It’s been awesome.”

Click to play video: 'Kerby Centre keeping food on the table for vulnerable seniors this holiday season' Kerby Centre keeping food on the table for vulnerable seniors this holiday season
Kerby Centre keeping food on the table for vulnerable seniors this holiday season

The Williamses are donating all proceeds from sales of their reindeer to the Inn from the Cold social agency, which is helping a lot of people get through another Christmas under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a tremendous demand for our services and it’s a crisis,” Inn from the Cold executive director Heather Morley said.

“Initiatives like this, fundraisers like this (with) the Williams family, it’s compassion in action.”

Read more: Calgarians take ‘Steps to End Homelessness’ in 10th annual stair climb

The family’s donation to Inn from the Cold during the 2021 holiday season will be about $14,000.

“There’s going to be more people going into Inn from the Cold,” Kerry said. “That’s why I think this is even more important now.”

Click to play video: 'Funding needed for Calgary project converting vacant office building into affordable housing' Funding needed for Calgary project converting vacant office building into affordable housing
Funding needed for Calgary project converting vacant office building into affordable housing – Nov 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagHomeless tagCalgary Charity tagcalgary homeless tagInn from the Cold tagChristmas charity tagCalgary Homelessness tagKerby Centre tagholiday season charity tagReindeer for a Reason tag

