Calgarians take ‘Steps to End Homelessness’ in 10th annual stair climb

About 1,000 people climbed stairs in support of ending homelessness in Calgary on Tuesday.

The 10th annual Steps to End Homelessness event was held in honour of philanthropist Suzanne West, the woman who hosted it every year on her birthday before succumbing to cancer in March 2018.

For every set of stairs completed on the McHugh Bluff Stairs — 167 steps — the Power of One Foundation will donate $1 for children, adults and dogs, and $2 for expectant mothers and seniors to Inn from the Cold, a non-profit emergency shelter in Calgary.

The event demonstrates that people can create change and give back to the most vulnerable when they come together, said Kara Layher, communication manager at Inn from the Cold.

“To end child and family homelessness in our community, we believe it takes an entire community and it’s going to take a lot of work,” Layher said.

Steps to End Homelessness said it has raised over $150,000 for Inn from the Cold in the past decade.