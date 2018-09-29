Inn from the Cold holds annual ‘shopping cart’ challenge

Inn from the Cold says homelessness is a community problem, one that requires a community solution.

On Saturday morning, Inn from the Cold held its seventh annual Push to End Homelessness in downtown Kelowna. Individuals and teams pushed shopping carts, stopping at mini-event challenges to raise awareness of homeless. All proceeds will help fund Inn from the Cold programs.

“We use shopping carts just to indicate and remind us all that we are helping the homeless,” said Jan Schulz of Inn from the Cold. “And typically that is their form of transportation for all their goods.”

Inn from the Cold is hoping that the event tops last year’s tally of $16,000.

The society is losing its shelter at the end of October and is desperately looking for a new location to house people overnight as winter approaches.

