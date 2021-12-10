Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil updated 2022 Grey Cup Festival logo

After missing out on the opportunity to host the 2020 Grey Cup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have released an updated logo for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival.

The organization said in a news release many of the elements and beauty of the 2020 logo remain in the 2022 refreshed logo, including the Saskatchewan landscape highlighted through golden wheat fields and shades of green in celebration of the Roughriders, as host of the festival.

“We were so happy with the 2020 Grey Cup logo and how it represented the beauty of Saskatchewan and our pride as Rider fans as hosts of the Grey Cup,” said Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo.

“And while we were heartbroken to not be able to host the Grey Cup in 2020, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the CFL’s heartland in 2022 with this refreshed logo, and some exciting new plans for the Grey Cup Festival.”

For fans looking to stock up early or those looking for a present for a fan, 2022 Grey Cup Festival merchandise is on sale at the Riders Stores at Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Midtown in Saskatoon as well as across Canada and the world at theriderstore.ca

Roughrider season ticket holders will get the first chance to buy tickets to the 109th Grey Cup which is set for Nov. 20, 2022.

The sale date for the public and other details will be announced in the new year.

