COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health expands requirements for positive COVID cases

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of a surge of new COVID-19 cases and the growing spread of the Omicron variant, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has updated its list of restrictions.

The health agency now says all close contacts to positive COVID-19 cases must isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. It’s asking close contacts who are not contacted by Public Health to do the same.

The new measures come as Public Health has sent more than 100 specimens to be tested for the Omicron variant.

“All evidence appears to show that Omicron will spread more quickly than we’ve seen with the Delta variant. It’s important that individuals follow our new contact tracing requirements to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our region.” Dr. Piotr Oglaza said.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to isolation stints, close contacts will need to get PCR testing after seven days as a clearance test, regardless of symptoms. If no PCR test is saught, contacts will need to isolate for an additional seven days.

1:52 Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community

Family members of unvaccinated close contacts will need to isolate until the original close contact has a negative PCR test.

Finally, if new symptoms occur a new PCR test will be required.