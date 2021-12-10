Menu

Canada

COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health expands requirements for positive COVID cases

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 6:23 pm
COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health expands requirements for positive COVID cases - image View image in full screen
Paul Soucy/Global News

In the midst of a surge of new COVID-19 cases and the growing spread of the Omicron variant, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has updated its list of restrictions.

The health agency now says all close contacts to positive COVID-19 cases must isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. It’s asking close contacts who are not contacted by Public Health to do the same.

Read more: Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community

The new measures come as Public Health has sent more than 100 specimens to be tested for the Omicron variant.

“All evidence appears to show that Omicron will spread more quickly than we’ve seen with the Delta variant. It’s important that individuals follow our new contact tracing requirements to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our region.” Dr. Piotr Oglaza said.

In addition to isolation stints, close contacts will need to get PCR testing after seven days as a clearance test, regardless of symptoms. If no PCR test is saught, contacts will need to isolate for an additional seven days.

Family members of unvaccinated close contacts will need to isolate until the original close contact has a negative PCR test.

Finally, if new symptoms occur a new PCR test will be required.

