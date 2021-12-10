Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community

Send this page to someone via email

With the announcement of the Omicron variant in the Kingston region, Queen’s University says it’s suspected that the variant has found its way into the school community.

“The emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the Kingston region, including a number of suspected cases within the Queen’s community, requires the university to adjust our campus operations,” a statement from Queen’s said Thursday.

Despite this announcement, Queen’s promised Thursday to go ahead with in-person exams.

With this news, and the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston community, many Queen’s students have been protesting the idea of in-person examinations.

A petition signed by nearly 4,000 people is calling for Queen’s University to move exams online, while an open letter to Queen’s has issued a scathing critique of the decision to keep the exams in-person.

“Seemingly deaf to the calls from public health officials for increased caution as case counts explode across the province, Queen’s University (Queen’s) has made the outrageous decision to proceed with in-person exams this holiday season, forcing students to sit in crowded gymnasiums,” said Abigail McLean, who wrote the letter.

Both the petition and the letter reference a recent outbreak linked to Queen’s University’s varsity sports, which was confirmed Wednesday. The outbreak was not related to an on-campus event or a sports event, the school said, and all varsity sports team members are vaccinated.

Neither the health unit nor Queen’s has identified how many cases are associated with this outbreak, nor have they commented on whether the Omicron case or the region’s suspected new variant cases are linked to this outbreak.

Omicron variant detected in Kingston, Ont. region in person with no travel history

When asked about the potential spread of Omicron within the Queen’s community, the health unit said “cases are still under investigation,” and that a press release on the changes in contact tracing due to the presence of Omicron in the community will be coming later Friday.

Queen’s University has yet to provide a response on the matter.

The health unit would also not give any details about a recent COVID-19-related death, that of a man in his 30s this week. Provincial data shows that there is no known epidemiological link to how he caught the virus.

On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza did say the health unit has sent 32 other COVID-19 specimens for Omicron variant testing.

“These are all suspected potential Omicron cases that we would see additionally in this region,” he said.

Pfizer says 3rd vaccine dose raises protection against Omicron variant

The health unit said as of Friday at noon, it had not received any more confirmed cases of Omicron, and that genome sequencing for those cases could take weeks. It also noted that it would keep the community apprised of any new Omicron cases.

Whether Omicron is linked to the school or not, it’s clear that cases within the Queen’s community and the 18-to-29 population are rising.

As of Friday, 35 cases have officially been linked to the university this week. Thursday, the health unit announced 104 new cases in one day, 63 of them found in the 18-to-29 age group.

Since Nov. 28, the date Oglaza gave earlier this week for the onset of the only confirmed Omicron case in the Kingston region, 219 cases have been linked to the 18-to-29 age bracket.

This number far outstrips the two other most affected age groups, with 95 cases found among those in their 30s and 81 in the five-to-11 group.

View image in full screen Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9, COVID-19 cases among the 18-29 group have skyrocketed. KFL&A Public Health