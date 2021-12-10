RCMP charge federal employee with breach of trust, fraud following 21-month investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A federal employee is facing charges after an investigation that started in February 2018 and led by the RCMP’s National Security Enforcement Section.

An RCMP press release said a search warrant was conducted on Nov. 19, 2019, at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s facility in Swift Current, Sask., by RCMP Federal Policing.

A search warrant was also executed on the same day at a Swift Current home.

Yantai Gan, 65, of Kelowna, B.C., was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019 and charged with breach of trust by public officer, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

RCMP say Gan was an employee of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the time of his arrest.

Gan is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court on Dec. 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP said they are not able to provide further comment at this time as the matter is before the courts.

