Canada

Tentative collective agreements reached for over 8,000 New Brunswick nurses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 11:42 am
Tentative collective agreements reached for over 8,000 New Brunswick nurses - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

The provincial government and the union representing New Brunswick nurses have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts.

The deal with more than 8,000 nurses in two bargaining units represented by the New Brunswick Nurses Union follows three days of negotiations this week.

Last week the nurses voted 92 per cent in favour of a strike to back demands for a new contract.

Read more: ‘It’s really serious’: Nurses across New Brunswick say they’ve passed the breaking point

The registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners have been without a contract since the end of 2018.

Trending Stories

Union president Paula Doucet says the union is recommending approval of the new agreements.

Details are being withheld pending ratification.

Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care' N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care
N.B. health minister announces plan to link patients with primary care – Nov 15, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NB nurses contract tagNB nurses strike tagNew Brunswick nurses new conntracts tagNew Brunswick Nurses Union tentative agreement new contracts tag

