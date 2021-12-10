Menu

Canada

Man dead after workplace incident at home under construction in northeast Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 8:57 am
Click to play video: 'Man dead after workplace incident a Calgary home under construction' Man dead after workplace incident a Calgary home under construction
WATCH ABOVE: One man is dead and another was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to EMS, after a workplace incident at a home under construction in northeast Calgary. Sarah Offin has the details.

One man is dead and another was taken to hospital after a workplace incident at a home under construction in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the semi-detached home in the northeast community of Cornerstone at around 1 a.m. Friday

Alberta EMS confirms that two men were found unresponsive in the home. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition, EMS tells Global News.

Few details about the incident are known at this time, but the Calgary Police Service said the men were working inside the home at the time.

The CPS said it will conduct its own investigation alongside Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

By 6 a.m., emergency crews had left the scene, but the front of the home remained cordoned off by police tape. A representative from OHS remained at the site Friday morning, and appeared to also be inside the home under construction next door.

12
One man is dead and another was taken to hospital following a workplace incident at a home under construction in Calgary's Cornerstone community Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
One man is dead and another was taken to hospital following a workplace incident at a home under construction in Calgary's Cornerstone community Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News
22
One man is dead and another was taken to hospital following a workplace incident at a home under construction in Calgary's Cornerstone community Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One man is dead and another was taken to hospital following a workplace incident at a home under construction in Calgary's Cornerstone community Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Global News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department and OHS for more information. 

More to come…

