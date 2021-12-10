Menu

Weather

‘Rapid snow melt’ could lead to flooding throughout Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 8:42 am
Flooding is expected in Nova Scotia as the province braces itself for rainy weather this weekend.

Environment Canada said 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected for the entire province, potentially higher in some areas.

It is said that the rain will be accompanied by wind gusts of 80 km/h that are possibly stronger along the coasts.

Read more: Schools cancelled in Nova Scotia as winter weather slams the province

“Given the recent snowfall, rapid snow melt is expected and could cause localized flooding,” the news agency said.

The rainfall is expected to start late Saturday afternoon and last until midday Sunday.

