‘Rapid snow melt’ could lead to flooding throughout Nova Scotia

Flooding is expected in Nova Scotia as the province braces itself for rainy weather this weekend.
Environment Canada said 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected for the entire province, potentially higher in some areas.
It is said that the rain will be accompanied by wind gusts of 80 km/h that are possibly stronger along the coasts.
“Given the recent snowfall, rapid snow melt is expected and could cause localized flooding,” the news agency said.
Trending Stories
The rainfall is expected to start late Saturday afternoon and last until midday Sunday.
St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments