Closures expected as Halifax set to receive up to 30 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality is adjusting some of its services ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to dump up to 30 centimetres of snow in the region.

Garbage, organics and recyclables collection that is normally scheduled for Thursday is cancelled. For those residents, collection will be Saturday.

The municipality also said many recreation centres will delay opening on Thursday morning. A decision will be made at 8 a.m., with the potential to re-open at 10 a.m., for facilities, rentals and programming.

Residents are asked to call their individual recreation centre for information.

As well, the Halifax Public Gardens will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, public transit services will continue as usual, however commuters should monitor @hfxtransit or visit www.halifax.ca/transit for the latest information regarding service levels.

As for parking, even though the winter parking ban isn’t in effect until Dec. 15, “vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night, any day of the year, if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations, as per Section 139 of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.”

Possible school closures

In a notice to parents, Halifax Regional Centre for Education said if Thursday’s weather is as forecasted, they anticipate there being an impact on school opening.

“We will review an updated forecast tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. before making any decisions about school cancellation,” the notice read.

Information on school closures will be made on their website, Twitter, as well as e-mail and text messages to families.

1:58 Global News Morning Forecast: December 8 Global News Morning Forecast: December 8