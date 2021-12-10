Menu

Canada

1 dead after house fire on Turkey Point Road in Norfolk County: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2021 8:55 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Norfolk County OPP say one person is dead following a house fire Thursday night on Turkey Point Road in Charlotteville, Norfolk County.

Initially, police had said one occupant was able to escape with two dogs but another occupant was unaccounted for. In an update Friday morning, police confirmed that someone was found inside the home “and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.”

Read more: School bus driver dead after crashing into trees in Norfolk County: OPP

Members of the OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services arrived to find a fully engulfed house just after 8 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Volunteers were able to put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading to outbuildings on the property, but one person was found deceased inside. A name has not yet been released.

OPP add that the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is investigating with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted.

