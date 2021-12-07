School bus driver dead after crashing into trees in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver is dead after the bus they were driving, which was empty at the time, left a roadway, entered and ditch and collided with trees.

OPP say the crash occurred at roughly 4 p.m. Monday on Norfolk County Road 23, South Walsingham, northwest of Long Point, Ont.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead, OPP said, adding that the driver’s name was not being released to give time to notify loved ones.

The OPP’s west region traffic incident team is still investigating, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.

“We are attempting to put the pieces of the puzzle back together to determine exactly what transpired here,” Sanchuk said.

Police are seeking dashcam or residential surveillance video that might help investigators, Sanchuck said.

#OPP investigating a fatal crash involving a #schoolbus on Norfolk County Rd 23 in South Walsingham @NorfolkCountyCA. Driver pronounced deceased in hospital. West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate. Updates to follow. #NorfolkOPP^es pic.twitter.com/N2cHfwNTzS — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 7, 2021