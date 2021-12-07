Menu

Canada

School bus driver dead after crashing into trees in Norfolk County: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2021 9:51 am
File photo. School bus.
File photo. School bus. File Photo / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a school bus driver is dead after the bus they were driving, which was empty at the time, left a roadway, entered and ditch and collided with trees.

OPP say the crash occurred at roughly 4 p.m. Monday on Norfolk County Road 23, South Walsingham, northwest of Long Point, Ont.

Read more: 2 dead, one injured in vehicle rollover north of Parry Sound, Ont.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead, OPP said, adding that the driver’s name was not being released to give time to notify loved ones.

The OPP’s west region traffic incident team is still investigating, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.

“We are attempting to put the pieces of the puzzle back together to determine exactly what transpired here,” Sanchuk said.

Police are seeking dashcam or residential surveillance video that might help investigators, Sanchuck said.

