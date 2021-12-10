Menu

Canada

Over 100 people forced outside of Calgary hotel after heavy smoke reported in building

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 12:40 am
The CFD said 13 rigs responded to a Holiday Inn on 19 Street N.E. at about 9:30 p.m. View image in full screen
The CFD said 13 rigs responded to a Holiday Inn on 19 Street N.E. at about 9:30 p.m. Global News

Over 100 people, including guests and staff, were forced outside of a northeast Calgary hotel on Thursday night after heavy smoke was reported on the fourth floor, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The CFD said 13 rigs responded to a Holiday Inn on 19 Street N.E. at about 9:30 p.m.

The fire department said its crews discovered a fire in a fourth-floor washroom when they arrived.

The fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported.

The CFD did not say when people would be allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

