Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario government planning changes to proof of COVID vaccination system: sources

By Ryan Rocca & Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario planning to extend vaccine passport system beyond Jan. 17: sources' Ontario planning to extend vaccine passport system beyond Jan. 17: sources
WATCH ABOVE: Global News has learned the Ontario government is planning to extend the use of the province’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination system beyond Jan. 17. Matthew Bingley reports.

Global News has learned the Ontario government plans to announce changes to the province’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination system on Friday.

Two high-ranking government officials confirmed details in stories initially reported by the Toronto Sun and CBC News, which indicate that the provincial government plans to make the QR code receipt the only means of show proof of vaccination.

The original vaccination receipts, which have been susceptible to fraud, would no longer be accepted.

Read more: Ontario hits ‘pause’ again on lifting remaining capacity limits at higher-risk settings

The date as to when that would take effect has not yet been determined.

Trending Stories

Additionally, the officials said that the government plans to extend the use of the proof of vaccination system beyond Jan. 17, which is when the province previously indicated the measure would start to be lifted in certain settings.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has always said that the reopening plan was contingent on public health trends.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor calls modelling projections, ICU admissions ‘disconcerting’' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor calls modelling projections, ICU admissions ‘disconcerting’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario restrictions tagontario covid restrictions tagOntario Proof Of Vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers