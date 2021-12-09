Ontario government planning changes to proof of COVID vaccination system: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned the Ontario government plans to announce changes to the province’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination system on Friday.

Two high-ranking government officials confirmed details in stories initially reported by the Toronto Sun and CBC News, which indicate that the provincial government plans to make the QR code receipt the only means of show proof of vaccination.

The original vaccination receipts, which have been susceptible to fraud, would no longer be accepted.

The date as to when that would take effect has not yet been determined.

Additionally, the officials said that the government plans to extend the use of the proof of vaccination system beyond Jan. 17, which is when the province previously indicated the measure would start to be lifted in certain settings.

The government has always said that the reopening plan was contingent on public health trends.

More to come.