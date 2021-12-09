Suspect arrested after teacher stabbed at Montreal school

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a teacher was stabbed Thursday morning at John F. Kennedy High School on Villeray Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened inside the school at around 10:10 a.m. when an altercation between a student and a teacher escalated.

“The student stabbed the teacher at least once to the upper body,” Brabant said, adding the injuries were superficial.

The teacher, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We don’t fear for his life,” Brabant said.

The school was on lockdown as officers searched the grounds for the student allegedly involved in the altercation.

Brabant said an arrest was made not far from the school, but did not provide further details.

While the police operation underway at the school has ended, the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the stabbing continues.