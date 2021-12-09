RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead inside Petit-Cap home

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home in Petit-Cap on Wednesday.

In a release, police say they responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Route 950 at 12:40 a.m.

When RCMP arrived, police say officers found the body of 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm inside the home.

“The investigation has determined that the man’s death was a result of a homicide,” police said in a release issued on Thursday.

Police say they believe two men were involved in the incident, and both fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

“The direction of travel and descriptions of the suspects are not available at this time,” the RCMP said.

Police say they are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area who may have video surveillance footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the late evening hours of Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Dec. 8.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.