Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead inside Petit-Cap home

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:39 am
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home in Petit-Cap on Wednesday.

In a release, police say they responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Route 950 at 12:40 a.m.

When RCMP arrived, police say officers found the body of 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm inside the home.

Read more: Second person charged in death of Saint-Ignace, N.B., woman last year

“The investigation has determined that the man’s death was a result of a homicide,” police said in a release issued on Thursday.

Police say they believe two men were involved in the incident, and both fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The direction of travel and descriptions of the suspects are not available at this time,” the RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick coroner’s jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide' New Brunswick coroner’s jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
New Brunswick coroner’s jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide – Oct 8, 2021

Police say they are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area who may have video surveillance footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the late evening hours of Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Dec. 8.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
break and enter homicide New Brunswick taghomicide victim NB Nicholas Trenholm tagman dead homicide Petit-Cap NB tagMan killed in Petit-Cap tagNB homicide Route 950 Petit-Cap tagNicholas Trenholm dead New Brunswick Petit-Cap tagPetit-Cap NB homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers