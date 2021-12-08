SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. announces $1 million recovery grant for wildfire-ravaged Lytton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 6:39 pm
Lytton residents react to TSB report not linking railway to deadly fire
The Transportation Safety Board says it has found no evidence linking the fire that destroyed the town of Lytton and killed two people, to any train activity at the time. John Hua has the details, and the reaction from former residents. – Oct 14, 2021

The British Columbia government says it is immediately providing a grant of $1 million to support the Village of Lytton as it recovers from a destructive wildfire last summer.

The fast-moving fire razed much of the Fraser Canyon community on June 30, just one day after the temperature there hit an all-time Canadian high of 49.6 C.

Read more: B.C. appoints recovery liaisons to help Lytton rebuild from devastating fire

The province says half of the grant money will support efforts to restart the local economy, while the rest will go toward village operations, including paying staff.

Mayor Jan Polderman said in a statement that the village was devastated, but that residents’ spirits remained strong and the grant will help with immediate, critical needs.

Trending Stories
B.C. appointing recovery liaisons to help Lytton rebuild
B.C. appointing recovery liaisons to help Lytton rebuild – Oct 29, 2021

Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary of emergency preparedness, says business owners and the local government are facing an “enormous challenge” in rebuilding.

Read more: ‘Helplessness’ in Lytton, B.C. says mayor, as residents question findings on devastating wildfire

Rice and Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary of rural development, have been appointed as recovery liaisons between the province and the village.

The province says the funds will support four key areas: emergency and temporary housing; the local government recovery team; safe return and re-entry, including removing debris and assessing environmental hazards; as well as other financial and in-kind support, such as the management of donations made to the community.

 

