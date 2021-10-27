B.C. appoints recovery liaisons to help Lytton rebuild from devastating fire

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government says two parliamentary secretaries will work with the Village of Lytton to help it recover from the wildfire that destroyed much of the community.

Two people died in the June 30 blaze that tore through the Fraser Canyon village, causing an estimated $77 million in insured damage.

2:23 Lytton residents react to TSB report not linking railway to deadly fire Lytton residents react to TSB report not linking railway to deadly fire – Oct 14, 2021

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, and Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development, will start in their new roles immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

He says they previously worked to help the Grand Forks community rebuild following floods in 2018.

Farnworth says they will listen to feedback from village residents and bring the information back to the government through the cabinet working group on wildfire recovery.

2:55 100 days after devastating wildfire, hundreds of evacuated Lytton residents have yet to return 100 days after devastating wildfire, hundreds of evacuated Lytton residents have yet to return – Oct 8, 2021

He says the ministry has also committed funding for both the transportation and disposal of debris preventing further delays in the cleanup process.

“We all want to see Lytton rebuilt and rebuilt quickly, but the reality is that housing solutions take time,” he said Wednesday in a release.

“There will be many challenges in this recovery in the weeks and months to come, but I can assure Lyttonites that the province will continue to work directly with the village to get you back on your feet.”

Story continues below advertisement