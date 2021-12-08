Vernon Mounties nab suspected car thief

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Vernon neighbourhood were witness to a large police presence on Wednesday, as RCMP chased down a suspected vehicle thief.

Mounties responded with police dog support to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the Middleton Mountain area at 12 p.m., they said in a press release.

One person was safely taken into custody and police will remain in the area to complete their investigation.

“We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents there is no risk to the public,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, RCMP said.