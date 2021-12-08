Menu

Crime

Vernon Mounties nab suspected car thief

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 6:29 pm
File: An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Residents of a Vernon neighbourhood were witness to a large police presence on Wednesday, as RCMP chased down a suspected vehicle thief.

Mounties responded with police dog support to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the Middleton Mountain area at 12 p.m., they said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response' Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response
Vernon’s top cop hoping for changes to mental health call response – Jun 9, 2021

One person was safely taken into custody and police will remain in the area to complete their investigation.

“We are not seeking any additional suspects and want to reassure residents there is no risk to the public,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, RCMP said.

