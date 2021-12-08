Ottawa COVID-19 cases rising but hospitalizations stable

Send this page to someone via email

As daily COVID-19 case counts rise in Ottawa, the number of people in hospital with the virus is stable or in gradual decline, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no new deaths related to the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 475.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Ottawa now stands at 39.8, a spike from the 29 cases per 100,000 residents seen about a week ago.

The latest OPH figures show six people are currently in hospital locally with COVID-19, one fewer than the day before. There are still two COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

One elementary school has closed in Ottawa due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Half Moon Bay Public School closed this week as 16 students have tested positive in connection with an outbreak at the Barrhaven school.

Eighteen elementary schools in Ottawa are now in outbreak in addition to 10 other ongoing outbreaks in settings across the city.

On the vaccination front, some 39 per cent of youth aged five to 11 in Ottawa have now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just shy of 30,000 kids.

City-wide, 83 per cent of the population now has at least one dose.

Some 68,871 Ottawa residents have now gotten a booster shot as well.

