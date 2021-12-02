SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Daily COVID-19 case report hits 2-month high in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 2:17 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase not seen since the end of September.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the last time the city saw more than 60 cases in a single day was on Sept. 29.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents stands at 29 as of Thursday, up from a rate of 22.6 in the first week of November.

Case counts are also rising week-over-week across Ontario.

Read more: Ontario reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

While Ottawa did report four cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa earlier this week, there have been no new Omicron infections reported in the city since.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said Monday that all four cases were linked to recent instances of travel and there was no evidence of local transmission in the city.

Trending Stories

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were included in the latest report as the number of active cases in the city rose to 350.

Read more: Ontario expands eligibility for 3rd COVID booster shots to those aged 50 and older

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks has held steady in Ottawa schools and some recent outbreaks affecting hospital wards have been declared resolved.

There are currently 27 active outbreaks in Ottawa, with one new outbreak added Thursday affecting a community setting.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady at 11 with two patients in the intensive care unit as of Thursday.

Click to play video: 'GNM Kingston speaks with the mayor regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region' GNM Kingston speaks with the mayor regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region
GNM Kingston speaks with the mayor regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagOttawa Coronavirus tagottawa covid tagOmicron tagOttawa COVID cases tagOmicron in Ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers