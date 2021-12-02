Daily COVID-19 case report hits 2-month high in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase not seen since the end of September.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the last time the city saw more than 60 cases in a single day was on Sept. 29.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents stands at 29 as of Thursday, up from a rate of 22.6 in the first week of November.

Case counts are also rising week-over-week across Ontario.

While Ottawa did report four cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa earlier this week, there have been no new Omicron infections reported in the city since.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said Monday that all four cases were linked to recent instances of travel and there was no evidence of local transmission in the city.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were included in the latest report as the number of active cases in the city rose to 350.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks has held steady in Ottawa schools and some recent outbreaks affecting hospital wards have been declared resolved.

There are currently 27 active outbreaks in Ottawa, with one new outbreak added Thursday affecting a community setting.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady at 11 with two patients in the intensive care unit as of Thursday.

