Sports

Tiger-Cats confirm Dane Evans will start at quarterback in Sunday’s Grey Cup

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 11:19 am

Dane Evans will start at quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday’s Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Evans was perfect off the bench in the CFL East final Sunday, completing all 16 passes attempted in Hamilton’s 27-19 comeback victory in Toronto over the Argonauts. The 28-year-old from Oklahoma came on in relief of an ineffective Jeremiah Masoli.

Read more: Tiger-Cats, Bombers are at opposite ends in Grey Cup contest

Evans made three starts this season compared to nine for Masoli and two for David Watford.

Trending Stories

The issue of the Ticats starter was the second question at the coaches’ news conference Wednesday morning.

Hamilton coach Orlondo Steinauer said choosing between the two quarterbacks wasn’t easy, calling them both “A-people” and “A-quarterbacks.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans heading to Hamilton' Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans heading to Hamilton
© 2021 The Canadian Press
