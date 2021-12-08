Menu

Science

Bright flash of light seen in the sky in central Alberta on Tuesday night

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 1:05 am
Image from a front-porch camera near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Dec. 7, 2021. A number of Albertans reported seeing a bright flash of light in the sky. View image in full screen
Image from a front-porch camera near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Dec. 7, 2021. A number of Albertans reported seeing a bright flash of light in the sky. Courtesy: Kaitlyn Kostyniuk

A number of people told Global News via social media that they saw a bright flash of light in the sky in central Alberta on Tuesday night, and some also reported hearing a loud boom.

It created a stir on social media with multiple people from as far north as Edmonton to as far south as Red Deer saying they heard a distinctive loud boom and saw a glow light up the sky.

Kaitlyn Kostyniuk, who lives about a 10-minute drive north of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., caught a glimpse of the flash on camera shortly before 9 p.m.

“I was getting ready for bed and my notification went off on my phone that there was a motion captured on our front-porch camera, which is weird because we’re out in the middle of nowhere,” she told Global News. “I went to open up the video and check it out and I got a nice light show.

“To me at first it kind of looked like someone was holding a flashlight right outside my window because the light was just so bright and vivid. But then when I rewatched the video a few times, I could see that it was just something going through the sky.”

READ MORE: Dash-cam video shot in Edmonton area captures strange bright light falling from the sky

The American Meteor Society posted on its website that it had received a report “about a fireball seen over Alberta” from someone in Edmonton just after 9 p.m. The person reported that the light lasted about 7.5 seconds.

