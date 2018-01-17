Dash-cam video shot in Edmonton area captures strange bright light falling from the sky

Incredible video has emerged of a mysterious bright light falling from the sky northeast of Edmonton with several people around the Edmonton area reporting seeing a similar scene.

Corbet Kratko was driving into Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. late Wednesday afternoon when something caught his eye.

“It was 5:20 p.m., and I was just coming in to Fort Saskatchewan,” he told Global News. “I was at the lights on Highway 21 at West Park Drive… and just to the northeast, (it looked like), a ribbon of fire came down the sky… it was coming straight down, it looked like it was getting thicker, wider… and then it just disappeared below the treeline.”

The video shows the bright light descending at what appears to be a high rate of speed, flashing brightly before it disappears from view.

“I was thinking it was pretty cool, and then I was thinking, ‘I wish I had a camera,’ because I forgot about the dash camera,” Kratko said with a laugh.

Kratko said he believed the light was somewhere in the direction of Cold Lake.

At about the exact same time Kratko saw the light, fire crews were called to a report of a similar sighting but in southwest Edmonton.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue told Global News the call came in at 5:25 p.m. in the area of 95 Street and 12 Avenue S.W., though crews that responded didn’t find anything.

The spokesperson said the call has since been classified as “unknown.”

It is unclear what the light was, but Global News has reached out to a pair of meteorite experts to see if they can shed any light on the images captured in the video.

The American Meteor Society’s website showed multiple reports of sightings from other parts of Alberta at about the same time as the Edmonton-area sighting. Among the locations sightings were reported include Fort McMurray, Burderheim, Lloydminster, Manning, Lacombe.