Calgary teacher receives ‘pretty special’ award for promoting blood donation

A Calgary teacher has been recognized for his work promoting blood donation at his school

Math teacher Jason Krause received a national award from Canadian Blood Services(CBS) in recognition of his efforts that go back 10 years at Centennial High School.

“It’s pretty special,” Krause said.

Krause has organized blood drives in which busloads of students go to donate at the CBS clinic in downtown Calgary. He’s also arranged for mobile donation clinics at his school.

Over the years, more than 1,000 Centennial students have given blood, as have their families and members of the school staff.

Grade 12 student Lucas Pipe donated blood for the first time on Oct. 20, 2021.

“I’ve got to admit, going into it I was really nervous, but they’ll put the needle in and it stings for like half a second,” Pipe said. “You don’t feel a thing, so there’s nothing to be nervous about.”

Krause says it’s important go encourage young people to donate blood.

“Statistically, once somebody has donated three times, they will typically be a donor for life,” Krause said. “It’s incredible to know a lot of these kids are going to continue on with it.”

CBS is now making an appeal for more donors as the holiday season approaches.

“The last two weeks of December is really crucial for us and very challenging,” CBS’ Jhoanna Del Rosario said. “That’s why we’re trying to create awareness in the community to give. Make blood donations part of your holiday giving, giving the gift of blood.”

Krause is now signing up students for a donation clinic in January 2022.

“Within a couple of weeks your donation is going to be in somebody else’s body, keeping them alive,” Krause said. “It’s a pretty powerful thing.”