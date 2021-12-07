Menu

Canada

Montreal real estate prices soar 21% amid lower listings, sales in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Buying a new construction property' Buying a new construction property
Purchasing a new construction home or condo comes with a unique set of considerations that you may not have thought about. Real estate broker Shanna Garneau joins Global’s Laura Casella with some valuable information for buyers – Nov 18, 2021

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says November home sales and new listings fell in Montreal as prices soared by more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago.

The association says sales for the month totalled 4,402, a 17 per cent drop from 5,296 in November 2020.

Read more: International students and offshore banking flagged in Canadian real estate money laundering

New listings amounted to 5,056, down 14 per cent from 5,848 last November.

The median price of a single-family home soared by 21 per cent compared with a year ago to reach $525,000, while condos went up by 18 per cent to hit $374,000 and plexes with two to five units had a 15 per cent spike pushing them to $725,000.

Read more: Montreal October home sales down from record level last year, but prices up

Apart from condominiums, which saw a slight decline, the association says the median prices were also up from October 2021.

Charles Brant, the association’s director of market analysis, says he noticed a lack of supply and persistently high demand last month that placed pressure on prices and encouraged potential sellers to get into the market.

“The announcement of an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates no doubt motivated potential sellers to advance their project in order to benefit from the sustained activity and the opportunity to sell at the best price,” he said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Housing tagMontreal real estate tagQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tagMontreal condos tagMontreal home sales tagsingle family home tagNov. 2021 real estate tag

