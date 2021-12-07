New elementary school planned for north end of Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $17.6 million in funding to build a new elementary school in Woodstock.

“This investment is part of our multi-year plan to build, expand, and update schools and child care spaces across our province,” Education Minister Steven Lecce stated in a press release.

“It will leave a lasting legacy that benefits working families for years to come.”

The school, which will be able to accommodate up to 660 students, will be known as North Woodstock Elementary School.

It will also have 88 daycare spots among five childcare rooms.

“This is a major milestone for the community, and we are very excited to support Woodstock with a much needed 660 pupil place elementary school and licensed childcare facility,” Thames Valley District School Board Director of Education Mark Fisher stated.

A spokesperson for the board told Global News that it will be 42-48 months to build the school once the land is purchased.

The province says the money is part of a $565 million fund that will create 19,700 new student spaces and 1,500 child care spaces across Ontario.