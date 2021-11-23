Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario and Ottawa governments to hold child care negotiations Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: '‘I’m not gonna be shortchanged:’ Ford comments on Ontario’s child care plan negotiations' ‘I’m not gonna be shortchanged:’ Ford comments on Ontario’s child care plan negotiations
WATCH ABOVE: ‘I’m not gonna be shortchanged:’ Ford comments on Ontario's child care plan negotiations.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario’s education minister says the province is sitting down with the federal government on Wednesday for child-care negotiations.

Nine provinces and territories have already signed deals with Ottawa on the $30-billion, five-year child-care plan to cut fees to an average of $10 per day and cut them in half by next year.

Stephen Lecce says Ontario officials will meet with the federal government Wednesday to try to hammer out a fair deal as soon as possible.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario standing firm on child-care funding demands before making deal

Lecce has said the money currently on offer from the federal government for Ontario would not reduce fees to $10 a day.

Karina Gould, the federal minister of families, children and social development, has said Ontario has not submitted a detailed action plan on how it would spend federal funds.

Story continues below advertisement

Lecce was speaking today in Mississauga, Ont., to announce an annual funding allocation for capital school and child-care projects of $600 million, which he says will create about 3,000 new child-care spaces and 26 new schools.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagFederal Government tagChild Care tagOntario Education tagStephen Lecce tagOntario child care tagchild care plan tagontario child care negotiations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers