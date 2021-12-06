Ontario’s $23M for Hamilton schools includes new Upper Stoney Creek development, 2 expansions

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has earmarked $23 million to build a new public school in Upper Stoney Creek and create new spaces at two others.

Close to $17 million of the cash will fund a new elementary school while Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary in Flamborough will see $4.5 million for a new add on.

Ecole Elementaire Public Pavillon de la jeunesse on High Street will get the remaining $1.6 million for 49 additional child care spaces.

“This is welcome news for students and families living in the Nash community,” Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board chair Dawn Danko said in a statement.

“We thank the Ontario government for their investment in a new modern facility that will replace Tapleytown Elementary School and provide a new child care centre.”

The new Nash-Upper Stoney Creek facility will create 650 elementary spaces, 49 licensed child care spaces and three child care rooms.

About 118 student spaces, 49 licensed child care spaces and a trio of child care rooms will be a part of the Guardian Angels expansion.

The projects are a part of an annual funding allocation announced by education minister Stephen Lecce in late November to create about 3,000 new child-care spaces and 26 new schools across Ontario.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made safer schools a priority, which is why we continue to invest in modern and accessible learning spaces with improved ventilation,” Lecce said.

As of Monday, Ontario is one of two provinces that has yet to sign on for a share of $30 billion in national child-care funding.

Nine provinces and territories have already signed deals with the five-year plan expected to cut fees to an average of $10 a day per space.

At issue for the Ford government is their argument the estimated $10 billion earmarked for the province would not significantly reduce payments due to a higher cost of delivering child care in Ontario.

During question period on Monday, Lecce said the Conservatives pitch for more funding as well as financial information have been submitted to the Trudeau government.

“We look forward to hearing from them, so yes, we can wrap up a deal that reduces costs for moms and dads right across the province,” Lecce said.

