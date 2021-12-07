Menu

Traffic

Peterborough man charged with careless driving in north end collision: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 10:06 am
Click to play video: '1 injured in north end 2-vehicle collision in Peterborough' 1 injured in north end 2-vehicle collision in Peterborough
One person had to be extricated from a vehicle following a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough's north end on Monday evening.

A Peterborough man is facing a careless driving charge following a collision in the city’s north end on Monday evening.

Emergency crews around 5 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle crash on Lily Lake Road near Towerhill Road and Fairbairn Avenue.

Peterborough Police Service say officers found an SUV and a pickup truck near the ditch.

Read more: SIU clears Peterborough police officer after County Road 28 collision kills 1, injures 2

Peterborough Fire Services had to extricate a woman from the SUV. She was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

Story continues below advertisement

No name was released.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.

Click to play video: 'First snow day of 2021-22 school year for Peterborough area' First snow day of 2021-22 school year for Peterborough area
