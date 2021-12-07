Peterborough man charged with careless driving in north end collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a careless driving charge following a collision in the city’s north end on Monday evening.

Emergency crews around 5 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle crash on Lily Lake Road near Towerhill Road and Fairbairn Avenue.

Peterborough Police Service say officers found an SUV and a pickup truck near the ditch.

Peterborough Fire Services had to extricate a woman from the SUV. She was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Lilly Lake Road west of Fairbairn Street. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/YBP0c2e5uk — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 6, 2021

No name was released.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.