Peterborough man charged with careless driving in north end collision: police

A Peterborough man is facing a careless driving charge following a collision in the city’s north end on Monday evening.
Emergency crews around 5 p.m. responded to a two-vehicle crash on Lily Lake Road near Towerhill Road and Fairbairn Avenue.
Peterborough Police Service say officers found an SUV and a pickup truck near the ditch.
Peterborough Fire Services had to extricate a woman from the SUV. She was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.
No name was released.
Trending Stories
The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments