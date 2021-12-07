Storm leaves thousands without power Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s severe weather conditions are to blame for thousands of homes across Quebec waking up in the dark Tuesday morning.

Nearly 31,000 Hydro-Quebec subscribers were without electricity Tuesday morning, the result of heavy snow, gusting winds, and icy conditions overnight.

The Montérégie region was the hardest hit, with nearly 6,900 households plunged into darkness. In the Laurentians, close to 6,000 homes were affected.

In the Montreal area, over one thousand homes were left without electricity.

Frigid conditions are expected to continue throughout much of the province Tuesday, with temperatures in Montreal feeling like -14 C with the windchill.