Weather

Storm leaves thousands without power Tuesday morning

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 6:48 am
Ice Storm 1998 aftermath View image in full screen
Residents get out the shovels in Montreal Saturday to get rid of five days worth of freezing rain and snow following the ice storm of 1998. Rob Galbraith/CP PHOTO

Monday’s severe weather conditions are to blame for thousands of homes across Quebec waking up in the dark Tuesday morning.

Nearly 31,000 Hydro-Quebec subscribers were without electricity Tuesday morning, the result of heavy snow, gusting winds, and icy conditions overnight.

Read more: ‘It’s a winter wonderland’: Montrealers dig out after snowstorm strikes province

The Montérégie region was the hardest hit, with nearly 6,900 households plunged into darkness. In the Laurentians, close to 6,000 homes were affected.

Trending Stories

In the Montreal area, over one thousand homes were left without electricity.

Frigid conditions are expected to continue throughout much of the province Tuesday, with temperatures in Montreal feeling like -14 C with the windchill.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
