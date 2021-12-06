Essential travel restriction lifted on Highway 7 between Mission and Hope, B.C.

The B.C. government has lifted an essential travel restriction for Highway 7 between the flood-impacted municipalities of Hope and Mission.
Motorists are now able to use that portion of the road freely, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Monday.
“Although Highway 1 is open for general vehicle traffic, with restrictions removed, traffic volumes on Highway 7 will increase,” it said in a news release.
“Drivers are reminded to use caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel.”
The province also opened Highway 11 in Abbotsford, B.C. on Monday.
The section between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road reopened to both passenger and emergency vehicles, restoring the connection between Abbotsford and Mission.
Read more: ‘This remains the most pressing conversation’: Abbotsford, B.C. mayor on funding for dike repairs
“Traffic is moving in a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood and Clayburn using the southbound lanes of Highway 11,” read a Monday statement.
“The northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired.”
There will be no left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road and commercial traffic on the road remains restricted.
Highways 3 and 99 also remain restricted to essential travel only.
