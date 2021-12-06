SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Essential travel restriction lifted on Highway 7 between Mission and Hope, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. is shifting to flood management and recovery work: public safety minister' B.C. is shifting to flood management and recovery work: public safety minister
WATCH: B.C.'s Public Safety Minister, Mike Farnworth, said Monday he visited Princeton on Friday and the scale of the damage was extensive. He said the focus for the province is now flood management and recovery work and crews will be working in these areas around the province over the coming weeks and months.

The B.C. government has lifted an essential travel restriction for Highway 7 between the flood-impacted municipalities of Hope and Mission.

Motorists are now able to use that portion of the road freely, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘The scale of the flood damage is extraordinary’: B.C. crews continue cleanup

“Although Highway 1 is open for general vehicle traffic, with restrictions removed, traffic volumes on Highway 7 will increase,” it said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Drivers are reminded to use caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel.”

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor reveals his ‘most pressing conversation’ about B.C. floods' Abbotsford mayor reveals his ‘most pressing conversation’ about B.C. floods
Abbotsford mayor reveals his ‘most pressing conversation’ about B.C. floods

The province also opened Highway 11 in Abbotsford, B.C. on Monday.

The section between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road reopened to both passenger and emergency vehicles, restoring the connection between Abbotsford and Mission.

Read more: ‘This remains the most pressing conversation’: Abbotsford, B.C. mayor on funding for dike repairs

Story continues below advertisement

“Traffic is moving in a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood and Clayburn using the southbound lanes of Highway 11,” read a Monday statement.

“The northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired.”

There will be no left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road and commercial traffic on the road remains restricted.

Highways 3 and 99 also remain restricted to essential travel only.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Abbotsford tagBC Flooding tagHighway 7 tagMission tagHighway 11 tagHOPE tagBC Highways tagBC Transportation Ministry tagbc flood damage tagBC flood impact tagBC flood repairs tagBC road repairs tagCurrent status of BC highways tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers