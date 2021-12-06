Essential travel restriction lifted on Highway 7 between Mission and Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has lifted an essential travel restriction for Highway 7 between the flood-impacted municipalities of Hope and Mission.

Motorists are now able to use that portion of the road freely, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Monday.

TRAVEL NEWS – #BChwy7 has been removed from Essential Travel Restrictions.

Open from Glasgow Ave at Murray Street in Mission to 1 km east of Hope.

Via @DriveBC – https://t.co/orMYwTXvOO Both #BChwy3 and #BChwy99 remain under essential travel. — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 6, 2021

“Although Highway 1 is open for general vehicle traffic, with restrictions removed, traffic volumes on Highway 7 will increase,” it said in a news release.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel.”

The province also opened Highway 11 in Abbotsford, B.C. on Monday.

The section between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road reopened to both passenger and emergency vehicles, restoring the connection between Abbotsford and Mission.

“Traffic is moving in a single lane in each direction between Hazelwood and Clayburn using the southbound lanes of Highway 11,” read a Monday statement.

“The northbound lanes remain closed until the highway can be repaired.”

There will be no left turn onto Highway 11 from Valley Road and commercial traffic on the road remains restricted.

Highways 3 and 99 also remain restricted to essential travel only.