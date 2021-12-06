Heavy snowstorm dumps close to 30 cm in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It is safe to say winter has officially arrived in the South Okanagan.

Penticton, B.C., is one of the hardest-hit South Okanagan communities, as some areas received close to 30 cm of snow.

“Little bit of a surprise this morning. I’m helping the neighbours out and called the day off work because it just isn’t safe to go down there,” said Penticton resident Terry Schmidt.

Residents spent most of Monday doing their part shovelling driveways, while city crews began working to clear the snow at 4 a.m., starting with priority roads.

“Priority one roads are main routes, steep hills, and the ones that are important to get people around. Second priority are those routes that collect people, and third priority are residential roads and lanes,” said Len Robson, public works manager for the City of Penticton.

Robson added that there are a few tasks that residents can do to make snow removal easier — and safer.

“When possible, do not park your cars on the roadway so it doesn’t damage our equipment or yours. As you are shovelling your driveway, shovel to the right side of your driveway so we won’t push it back onto your property,” said Robson.

‘The good neighbour bylaw’ is in place throughout Penticton, which requires you to clear the snow from the sidewalk adjacent to your property by 11 a.m. after a snowfall.

“Today’s snow event kept going, so we will give you until tomorrow. Please try to get the front of your property cleaned up. If your neighbour needs help it would be nice if you helped them out as well,” said Robson.

The forecast is calling for a further 5-10 cm for Penticton by end of day and residents could see more flurries throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

