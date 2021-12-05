More snow at Big White Ski Resort means more runs opening soon

Send this page to someone via email

There’s good news for snowboarders and skiers. A fresh blanket of snow has covered Big White Ski Resort this weekend, putting the mountain’s alpine snowpack at 101 centimetres.

Over the past 24 hours, 16 centimeters of new snow fell, including nine centimetres overnight.

“We broke 100 cm base today new snow cold temperatures means we’re going to look at opening more runs soon,” Big White posted to its Facebook page.

There are 23 runs and four lifts open across the mountain. Black Forest Chair opened on Friday.

With colder temperatures in the forecast, staff are also getting the outdoor skating rink in Happy Valley ready. The rink hasn’t been operational since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is really exciting. Its -15 C and we’re getting the ice ready at Canada’s highest outdoor skating rink, 5500 feet above sea level,” Big White posted.

More snow could be on the way. The forecast is predicting three centimeters of snow for Monday along with a low of -12 C.

