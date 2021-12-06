B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island wake up to snow following a few days of dry weather

After a brief reprieve from record-breaking rain, many parts of B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley are waking up to snow on Monday.
Drivers are being asked to be cautious on the roads and to take extra time for their commute.
City crews around the region are out clearing roads and salting sidewalks.
Crews were also working to de-ice the cables on the Port Mann Bridge.
It is expected the snow will gradually transition to rain or wet snow mixed with rain Monday morning or early afternoon.
“Temperatures will hover close to zero through the morning here in all of the Lower Mainland, including areas near sea level,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.
“A couple (of) centimetres of snow will accumulate at sea level already happening and about two to six centimetres elsewhere for Metro Vancouver. By late morning, the transition will be into rain showers by afternoon as the temperature rises to plus three. For those out in the eastern, Fraser Valley could easily have 10 centimetres of snow accumulate by early afternoon.”
Homeowners and businesses are reminded to clear their sidewalks.
In the city of Vancouver, warming shelters have been opened in a number of community centres and libraries for those who need a warm place to go.
