B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island wake up to snow following a few days of dry weather

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 10:30 am
South Coast prepares for first snow storm of season
After a brief reprieve from record-breaking rain, B.C's South Coast is bracing for the first snowfall of the season and as Kamil Karamali reports, it could be a messy Monday morning commute.

After a brief reprieve from record-breaking rain, many parts of B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley are waking up to snow on Monday.

Drivers are being asked to be cautious on the roads and to take extra time for their commute.

City crews around the region are out clearing roads and salting sidewalks.

Crews were also working to de-ice the cables on the Port Mann Bridge.

It is expected the snow will gradually transition to rain or wet snow mixed with rain Monday morning or early afternoon.

“Temperatures will hover close to zero through the morning here in all of the Lower Mainland, including areas near sea level,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“A couple (of) centimetres of snow will accumulate at sea level already happening and about two to six centimetres elsewhere for Metro Vancouver. By late morning, the transition will be into rain showers by afternoon as the temperature rises to plus three. For those out in the eastern, Fraser Valley could easily have 10 centimetres of snow accumulate by early afternoon.”

Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley
Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley

Read more: Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Homeowners and businesses are reminded to clear their sidewalks.

In the city of Vancouver, warming shelters have been opened in a number of community centres and libraries for those who need a warm place to go.

