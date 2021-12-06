B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island wake up to snow following a few days of dry weather

Send this page to someone via email

After a brief reprieve from record-breaking rain, many parts of B.C.’s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley are waking up to snow on Monday.

Drivers are being asked to be cautious on the roads and to take extra time for their commute.

City crews around the region are out clearing roads and salting sidewalks.

Crews were also working to de-ice the cables on the Port Mann Bridge.

It is expected the snow will gradually transition to rain or wet snow mixed with rain Monday morning or early afternoon.

“Temperatures will hover close to zero through the morning here in all of the Lower Mainland, including areas near sea level,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“A couple (of) centimetres of snow will accumulate at sea level already happening and about two to six centimetres elsewhere for Metro Vancouver. By late morning, the transition will be into rain showers by afternoon as the temperature rises to plus three. For those out in the eastern, Fraser Valley could easily have 10 centimetres of snow accumulate by early afternoon.”

1:48 Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley Flood recovery efforts continue in Fraser Valley

CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS: City crews are out clearing snow for our morning drive. Please drive to conditions and take some extra time this morning. Here are a few photos of central Abbotsford. Check https://t.co/0ePJJtdTir for up-to-date road conditions. Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/Od7zeHlPB6 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 6, 2021

Request from all truck drivers in Metro Vancouver: With reduced traction due to snow, many of us will be keeping extra following distance to be able to maintain momentum and have safe stopping distance. Please don't change lanes in to our space@AM730Traffic @CityNewsVAN @CKNW — TruckBC (@TruckBC) December 6, 2021

Homeowners and businesses are reminded to clear their sidewalks.

In the city of Vancouver, warming shelters have been opened in a number of community centres and libraries for those who need a warm place to go.