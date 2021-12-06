COVID-19: N.B. reports 71 new cases, 3 deaths as active case total continues climb

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Monday.

The active case total for the province now stands at 760, which is up 11 compared with Sunday.

Public Health has also confirmed a person in their 60s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), a person in their 70s in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and a person 80-89 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) have died from COVID-19.

In a release, the province said there are 18 people in intensive care and another 31 are in hospital. Of those in hospital, 25 are over the age of 60. Eleven people are on a ventilator. There is one person under 19 hospitalized.

A chart was released by the province Monday showing the COVID-19 hospitalization trends. The province said “the seven-day average for hospitalizations is trending down from a week ago, while the number of cases in intensive care units remains roughly the same.”

Sixteen of the 49 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

“Most of those people infected are currently exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19,” said the province in a release.

Booster shot for people 50 and older

The province also announced Monday that people 50 and older are now eligible to schedule an appointment for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose.

Public health also reported that as of Monday 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 87.5 per cent had received their first dose.

“Getting a booster shot helps protect those who are most vulnerable,” said N.B. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Older people and others at higher risk of being hospitalized get extra protection when they get the booster.”

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

In the coming weeks, eligibility for booster doses will be expanded to those in their 40s, followed by all other New Brunswickers.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 13 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

four people 50-59.

Twelve cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously known case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

three people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously known cases and six cases are under investigation.

The 30 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

five people nine and under;

five people 10-19;

seven people 20-29;

six people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

three people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Twenty-four cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously known cases.

The 12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 10-19;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

four people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously known cases.