Fire causes $50,000 damage to New Hamburg garage

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a house in New Hamburg over the weekend after a fire and explosions in the area were reported.
Police say emergency services responded to a home on Wilmot Street and Bleams Road at around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday night.
They say firefighters from Wilmot Township worked quickly to extinguish the fire.
Area residents reported hearing explosive sounds, however the garage did not explode, police say.
It was a costly fire though as police estimate it caused $50,000 damage to the structure.
The fire was not deemed to be suspicious, nor were any injuries reported.
