Crime

Fire causes $50,000 damage to New Hamburg garage

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 11:22 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a house in New Hamburg over the weekend after a fire and explosions in the area were reported.

Police say emergency services responded to a home on Wilmot Street and Bleams Road at around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday night.

Read more: Wilmot man arrested in connection with recent robbery in Kitchener

They say firefighters from Wilmot Township worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Area residents reported hearing explosive sounds, however the garage did not explode, police say.

Read more: Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

It was a costly fire though as police estimate it caused $50,000 damage to the structure.

The fire was not deemed to be suspicious, nor were any injuries reported.

