Waterloo police investigate weekend robbery at Cambridge department store

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a robbery occurred at a department store in Cambridge over the weekend.
Police say officers were called to the store at Pinebush Road and Conestoga Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening for the reported robbery.
A man entered the store, flashed a knife and took off with some merchandise, according to police.
He then hopped into a dark SUV which fled down Hespeler Road at a high speed.
Police say a woman assisted the man in fleeing the scene.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
