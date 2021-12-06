Menu

Crime

Waterloo police investigate weekend robbery at Cambridge department store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 10:55 am
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after a robbery occurred at a department store in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the store at Pinebush Road and Conestoga Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening for the reported robbery.

A man entered the store, flashed a knife and took off with some merchandise, according to police.

He then hopped into a dark SUV which fled down Hespeler Road at a high speed.

Police say a woman assisted the man in fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

