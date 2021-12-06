Menu

Canada

Canada should join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics: O’Toole

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Calls grow to boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics' Calls grow to boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics
Beijing is months away from hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, but calls are growing to boycott the event over China's human rights record. Crystal Goomansingh explains how Canada is responding – Aug 9, 2021

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is urging the federal government to join allies in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing ongoing Chinese human rights violations.

In a press conference on Monday, O’Toole acknowledged questions about a boycott are challenging given the hard work and training put in by Canadian athletes hoping to wear the maple leaf in competition.

“They should also wear our values abroad as well,” O’Toole said, noting he has been speaking over the course of months with athletes planning to compete to understand the effects on them.

Trending Stories

“This is an important question and it’s something I’ve struggled with,” he added, describing a diplomatic boycott as the best option right now.

“I think that’s the best thing we can do alongside our allies to show pressure but not make the athletes pay the price.”

All eyes are on the Biden administration this week amid reports the American government is planning to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Games, meaning it would send no government officials.

More to come.

