Canada should join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics: O’Toole

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is urging the federal government to join allies in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing ongoing Chinese human rights violations.

In a press conference on Monday, O’Toole acknowledged questions about a boycott are challenging given the hard work and training put in by Canadian athletes hoping to wear the maple leaf in competition.

“They should also wear our values abroad as well,” O’Toole said, noting he has been speaking over the course of months with athletes planning to compete to understand the effects on them.

“This is an important question and it’s something I’ve struggled with,” he added, describing a diplomatic boycott as the best option right now.

“I think that’s the best thing we can do alongside our allies to show pressure but not make the athletes pay the price.”

All eyes are on the Biden administration this week amid reports the American government is planning to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Games, meaning it would send no government officials.

