Crime

Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in Brampton plaza

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 6:38 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man and a woman are in critical condition after being shot inside a vehicle in Brampton Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a shooting at a plaza in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent just before 5 p.m.

Trending Stories

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Peel Paramedics said they took both victims to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said a light coloured vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time.

