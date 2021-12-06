Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in Brampton plaza

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are in critical condition after being shot inside a vehicle in Brampton Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a shooting at a plaza in the area of Central Park Drive and Graham Crescent just before 5 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Peel Paramedics said they took both victims to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said a light coloured vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time.