COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,512 new cases, one death as hospitalizations drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Early evidence suggests Omicron variant more transmissible than Delta' Early evidence suggests Omicron variant more transmissible than Delta
Early evidence suggests Omicron variant more transmissible than Delta

Quebec is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases today with 1,512 infections and one further death attributed to the virus.

The health department says 225 people are hospitalized, a drop of five, including 60 people listed in intensive care, an increase of three patients.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province hasn’t reported more than 1,500 daily infections since mid-April, and the seven-day average for new cases is 1,089.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

More than half of the new cases were among people who were either unvaccinated or less than two weeks removed from receiving their first dose of vaccine.

Quebec has reported 453,380 COVID-19 cases and 11,586 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to a technical error, the province was not able to provide an update on vaccinations today.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
