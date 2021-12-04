COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,512 new cases, one death as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting another jump in COVID-19 cases today with 1,512 infections and one further death attributed to the virus.

#COVID19 – En date du 3 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF Un problème technique nous empêche de fournir les données détaillées de vaccination pour le 3 décembre 2021. La situation devrait être rétablie dans la publication de demain. pic.twitter.com/USKTt4HNxv — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 4, 2021

The health department says 225 people are hospitalized, a drop of five, including 60 people listed in intensive care, an increase of three patients.

The province hasn’t reported more than 1,500 daily infections since mid-April, and the seven-day average for new cases is 1,089.

More than half of the new cases were among people who were either unvaccinated or less than two weeks removed from receiving their first dose of vaccine.

Quebec has reported 453,380 COVID-19 cases and 11,586 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to a technical error, the province was not able to provide an update on vaccinations today.